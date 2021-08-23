Pune, August 23: A newly-wed woman was found dead in her house in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Friday night. The deceased’s 21-year-old husband is currently absconding. The couple lived in a house located at a chawl in the Dhayari area of the city. The woman reportedly had marks on her neck. The couple had married four months ago. Haryana Shocker: Man Murders Wife By Sliting Her Throat After Fight Over His Drinking Habit in Sonipat; Case Registered.

The body was sent to postmortem. However, the cause of murder is yet to be ascertained as the initial post-mortem report was inconclusive. Though there was no eye-witness, but the police have suspicion on the deceased’s husband. After the incident, the man was missing. Pune Man Kills Wife by Strangulating Her With Rope at Their Residence in Nigdi, Arrested.

A case of accidental death has been registered so far at the Sinhagad police station. “The deceased woman had marks on her neck, and we thought that somebody might have strangled her to death. However, the post mortem report is inconclusive. Thus, we have registered an accidental death case in this regard,” reported The Times Of India Senior police inspector Devidas Gheware as saying.

The woman’s husband earlier lived in the Janata Vasahat area. The man then moved to the new house after his marriage. The woman’s husband is a daily wager. The police have started an investigation into the case and have launched a search operation to find the woman’s husband.

