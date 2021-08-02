Pune, August 2: In a shocking incident, a man in Pune allegedly murdered his wife by strangulating her with a rope in their house. Reports inform that the accused, a 27-year-old man, is a dairy owner from the Nigdi area in the city. He has been arrested by the Dehu Road Police on charges of murdering his 22-year-old wife. According to a report by TOI, the horrific incident took place on Sunday. The man was produced before the court on Sunday and has been remanded to police custody for five days in connection with the crime. Pune Shocker: Man Attempts to Kill Wife Over Domestic Dispute, Arrested.

Inspector Vishal Jadhav of the Dehu Road police told TOI that the suspect, identified as Chetan Pawar, tried to fool the cops by making up a false story that his wife had died by suicide. The man told the Police that his wife Vaishnavi had ended her own life by hanging herself. However, he later confessed to committing the crime and revealed that he had throttled her to death. Pune Man Thrashes Wife, Kills Her After Fight Over Long Working Hours.

After the murder was reported, the cops reached the spot and began an investigation into the matter. During interrogation, the man told the cops that his wife had ended her life. However, the deceased had an injury to her forehead, which led to suspicion about the death. When questioned by the cops, the suspect admitted to hitting his wife on the forehead and then strangulating her.

