Pune: 25 Staff of Ruby Hall Clinic, Including 19 Nurses Found COVID-19 Positive

Coronavirus Outbreak in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Pune, April 21: In a shocking number, 25 hospital staff including 19 nurses have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Ruby Hall Clinic. The information was shared by Bomi Bhote, Chief Executive Officer, Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, according to an ANI tweet. Last week, after a 45-year-old nurse of the Ruby Hall Clinic, was tested positive, around 30 nurses were quarantined.

The hospital has reportedly screened 1,000 staffers over the last fortnight. According to a Times of India report, Bhote informed that all the positive cases are asymptomatic and absolutely stable. All these people have been isolated from potential contacts to break the chain. India’s COVID-19 Tally Rises to 18,601 With 1336 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 590.

Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst-hit states in the coronavirus pandemic in India. A total of 4,666 cases were reported from the state and the death toll jumped to 232, as of Tuesday. According to the latest numbers, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 18,601 on Tuesday with 47 deaths and 1336 new cases reported in the past 24 hours. The total death toll due to coronavirus has mounted to 590.