India’s COVID-19 Tally Rises to 18,601 With 1336 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 590

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 21: The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 18,601 on Tuesday with 47 deaths and 1336 new cases reported in last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Of these, 14,759 are active cases while 3251 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 590 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry on Tuesday morning. Catch Coronavirus Live Updates Here.

On Monday, the Centre said that the COVID-19 situation is "especially serious" in Mumbai and Pune among few other cities in some states in India. The government has also warned that violation of lockdown measures risks the spread of coronavirus further. Coronavirus Cases Doubling Rate Improves To 7.5 Days As Compared To 3.4 Before COVID-19 Lockdown, Says Health Ministry.

Here's the tweet:

47 deaths and 1336 new cases reported in last 24 hours. India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 18,601 (including 14759 active cases, 3252 cured/discharged/migrated and 590 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/ZYumpbPvna — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

Maharashtra remained the worst hit state with the number of positive cases rising to 4666 till Monday night. The state recorded 466 new coronavirus positive cases, including 155 detections in Mumbai alone. With nine more patients succumbing to COVID-19, the death toll in the state has risen to 232. Of the nine deaths, seven were reported from Mumbai and rest two from Malegaon in Nashik district. Lockdown 2.0: List of Services That Will Open After April 20 And Guidelines For Work Spaces, Coronavirus Hotspots, Vehicular Movements

In Delhi, the total coronavirus cases reached 2,081 on Monday with 78 new cases and two deaths. Reports inform that as on date, 1,603 cases are active while as many as 431 have recovered from coronavirus so far in the national capital, according to the Delhi Health Report.