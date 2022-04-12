Pune, April 12: A 46-year-old man has been arrested for murdering a 42-year-old woman by lacing her cold drink with sleeping pills and later hitting her on the head. Police said the accused, who robbed the woman’s valuables, hatched his plan over the last three months after drawing ideas from a TV crime series.

According to a report in Indian Express, On Sunday morning, the body of the victim, who worked as a house help, was found in Vaiduwadi area in Hadapsar. Her ornaments, cell phone and ATM card were not found on her, pointing to robbery as a primary motive. A coordinated probe was launched by teams from Hadapsar police station and Pune City Police’s Crime Branch.Uttar Pradesh: Enraged Over Relationship With Sister, Brothers Kill 32-Year-Old Man in Noida; 2 Arrested, 1 at Large

Police tracked her phone to a man identified as Kiran Jagtap (46), a resident of Purandar. Investigation also confirmed Jagtap’s presence in the area where the woman’s body was found around the time of her death. Police detained him for questioning. They also recovered the woman’s cell phone and ATM card from her.

“Primary probe suggests that the accused has been acquainted with the victim since 2009. He was in need of money for his daughter’s wedding. Taking ideas from a TV series on crime, he hatched a plan to kill and rob the victim over the Past three months. Karnataka Shocker: Man Killed by 2 Friends Over Sarcastic Comment in Davanagere District; Arrested

On the night of April 9, he went to meet the woman. While talking to her, he gave her a cold drink laced with sleeping pills. After she became unconscious, he killed her by inflicting head injuries and robbed her of valuables,” said Inspector Hemant Patil of Crime Branch’s Unit-5.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2022 03:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).