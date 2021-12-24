Uttar Pradesh, December 24: Noida police on Wednesday arrested two men for allegedly killing a 32-year-old man in Sector 104. The third accused is on the run, said the police. The accused was upset over the relationship between the victim and his widowed sister and killed the victim with his 2 accomplices, police added.

As per the report published in Hindustan Times, the victim, identified as Ram Singh, an Uttar Pradesh native was working as a tailor in Behrampur in Noida. He was allegedly in a relationship with the woman for the past few years. The woman's brother, identified as Mohit Kumar (32), was against their relationship. The accused, along with his two accomplices called the victim to meet them in Hajipur village on Tuesday Night and stabbed him to death. One accused fled the spot while Mohit and his cousin Mohan (23) hid in the Hajipur village. Maharashtra Honour Killing: 18-Year-Old Beheads Sister for Eloping With Lover in Aurangabad, Mother Helps Him; Clicks Selfies With Head.

The matter came to light when the locals spotted the victim lying on a road near Hajipur village and informed the police. The police took him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. During the investigation, police found Rs 12,000 cash and an identity card from the victim's pocket. Mumbai: Elderly Woman Hammers Lover to Death For Marrying Her Daughter.

Reportedly, Mohit and Mohan were arrested on Wednesday evening and Mohit, during intense interrogation, confessed to his crime. A case has been registered against the three people under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police have launched a manhunt to nab the third accused.

