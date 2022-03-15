Hubballi, March 15: A shocking incident has come to light from Davanagere district where a man was allegedly murdered by his 2 friends after he passed a sarcastic comment on them. The incident had taken place at around 8 pm on March 7. The duo has been arrested by the police.

"The accused, Devaraj Konanatale and Narayan Konanatale, both residents of Banuvalli, had killed their friend Devaraj at 8 pm on March 7 at a place between Yalagach and Konanatambagi villages in the taluk. As the deceased had sustained serious injuries, passersby had thought it was a bike accident. But the victim’s mother filed a complaint suspecting it to be murder,” reported TOI, quoting SP Hanumantharaya as saying. Mumbai Shocker: 20-Year-Old Youth Kills Friend Near Marol Pipeline Area After Argument, Arrested/

The police team started investigating the case and zeroed in on the accused duo. Upon questioning, the accused duo confessed to their crime. The two accused have been arrested and charged under relevant sections on the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

