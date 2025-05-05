Pune, May 5: In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, a minor girl was allegedly raped by her 16-year-old step-brother in Pune. Confirming the incident today, May 5, police officials said that the teenager raped his stepsister in a public toilet situated near their house in Kondhwa area. The alleged incident, which took place on Saturday, May 3, came to light after the victim complained to her parents about stomach pain.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the incident took place on Saturday night when, at around 10 PM, the minor girl went to the public toilet. Cops said that the accused followed his stepsister. Soon after the victim entered the toilet, the accused also entered and locked the door before proceeding to rape her. Pune Shocker: Bride-To-Be Hires Hitmen To Kill Fiance To Avoid Wedding, 5 Arrested After Man Escapes Attack in Maharashtra; Probe On.

After the incident, the victim told her mother about the unbearable stomach pain. The victim's mother learned about the rape when the survivor removed her clothes. Post this, the victim's mother approached the Kondhwa Police Station and lodged a complaint. Later, cops detained the teenager and sent him to the custody of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

Confirming the incident, Vinay Patankar, Senior Police Inspector, Kondhwa Police Station, said that the victim and the juvenile accused are stepbrother and sister. He also said that action would be taken against the teenager according to the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. Pune Shocker: Police Constable Seen Celebrating Birthday With Criminals, Drone Used To Record Celebration; Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

Meanwhile, the teenager has been booked under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. An investigation is underway in connection with the incident.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

