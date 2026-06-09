Pune Water Cut: PMC To Implement Precautionary Water Cuts Starting June 15; Here's Why

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is preparing to implement precautionary water cuts across the city starting June 15. Civic officials indicated that an alternate-day water supply system will likely be introduced to stretch the city's remaining reserves, which are currently projected to last only until August 20. The measure comes in response to slightly lower dam storage levels and a meteorological forecast predicting a delayed and weaker monsoon onset due to the potential impact of El Niño.

Administrative Directive and Storage Realities

Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure announced the decision on Monday, June 8, following a comprehensive review meeting of the city’s current water stock and projected demand over the next three months. "We cannot afford to wait for the crisis to deepen,” Nagpure said after the review meeting. “The civic administration has two days to come up with a detailed supply timetable,” she added. Pune Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Mostly Clear Skies with a High of 30°C and Afternoon Drizzle.

As of Monday, the combined water stock across the four reservoirs in the Khadakwasla circle stood at 5 Billion Cubic Feet (TMC), or roughly 17 per cent of capacity. This is marginally lower than the 5.5 TMC recorded on the same date last year. Meanwhile, the Bhama Askhed dam, which services the eastern corridors of Pune, held 2.3 TMC, representing 30 per cent of its total capacity.

According to Nagpure, the city’s standard consumption hovers around 1.6 TMC per month, meaning Pune will require more than 3 TMC to navigate the next two months. To manage this deficit, restrictions will be imposed on non-domestic water usage, and a civic water-saving campaign will be launched to encourage judicious consumption.

Resident Pushback and Distribution Concerns

The announcement has triggered sharp criticism from local activists and neighbourhood representatives who question the management of the distribution network. Former corporator Yogesh Sasane expressed doubts regarding how effectively an alternate-day system could be executed. “Given the existing gaps in PMC’s water distribution system, implementing alternate-day supply may not work efficiently. It may result in inadequate water pressure after a daylong shutdown,” Sasane observed.

Civic activist Vikram Gaikwad characterised the impending crisis as a collective administrative oversight between the municipal corporation and the state irrigation department. “Despite dams being full at the end of last year’s monsoon, authorities have struggled to ensure adequate supply. There are persistent flaws in the distribution network and the administration has been unable to fully address these issues,” Gaikwad said.

For residents in affected neighbourhoods, the primary worry centers on systemic recovery times following a pipeline shutdown. Subhash Mehta, a resident of Koregaon Park, noted that local infrastructure historically struggles to bounce back quickly. “Pressure is usually restored only the next day. An alternate-day system could disrupt the entire supply cycle, deepening the water crisis,” Mehta said. CJP June 11 Pune Protest: After Jantar Mantar, Cockroach Janta Party Announces Stir at Savitribai Phule Pune University.

El Niño Projections and Systemic Delays

Irrigation department officials defended the necessity of the cuts, warning that an El Niño-influenced weather pattern threatens to alter early-season precipitation. Unlike last year, which benefited from robust early monsoon showers, current forecasts suggest a weaker start to the rainy season. While the irrigation department originally advised the PMC to scale back water consumption last month, the civic body deferred the implementation until early June. Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram acknowledged that several pockets of the city are already navigating reduced supply levels. “We are working on a plan to ensure equitable water distribution during the cuts, especially since restoring supply after shutdowns takes time,” Ram stated, confirming that the alternate-day supply blueprint is under serious consideration with official guidelines expected shortly.

Ram also pointed to ongoing delays plaguing Pune's long-term equitable water supply project, an initiative designed to curb system leakages and transmission losses. The infrastructure project has faced a bottleneck of administrative hurdles, including pending regulatory clearances from both the irrigation department and local law enforcement.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).