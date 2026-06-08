The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a protest in Maharashtra's Pune on June 11, scheduled to be held at Savitribai Phule Pune University at 4 pm. The demonstration, shared through a post on X, reportedly calls for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The announcement has drawn attention online due to the language used in the post and the mobilisation call ahead of the planned gathering in Pune, widely regarded as Maharashtra’s educational hub. Responding to the CJP post, its founder Abhijeet Dipke wrote, "Let's meet in Pune! Hail Maharashtra!" Abhijeet Dipke Says ‘Going Home To See Parents’ After CJP Jantar Mantar Protest, Claims They Were Forced To Leave House Due to Threats

CJP June 11 Pune Protest

According to the post attributed to CJP (Cockroach Janta Party), the group stated: "Cockroaches will demand Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation in Maharashtra’s educational capital Pune. How many Pune cockroaches will join?" The post further provided details of the planned protest: "Date: 11th June. Time: 4 PM. Location: Savitribai Phule Pune University"

Follow-Up to Jantar Mantar Demonstration

The Pune protest comes days after a similar demonstration held on June 6 at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The group has linked the upcoming event to continuing demands made during that protest, although no detailed formal statement has been issued beyond the social media post. What Is the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ and How To Join It?

Savitribai Phule Pune University, the announced protest venue, is one of Maharashtra’s prominent higher education institutions and has historically been a site for student and civic demonstrations. The selection of Pune, often described as an educational centre, has been highlighted in the protest messaging shared online.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Abhijeet Dipke). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 07:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).