Pune Water Cut: Swimming Pools and Vehicle Washing Centres To Face Closures As PMC Launches Alternate-Day Water Supply

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will implement a city-wide alternate-day water supply schedule starting Monday, June 15. The conservation measures follow directives from the Maharashtra Water Resources Department to preserve rapidly depleting reservoir levels, amid a delayed monsoon onset and projected rainfall deficits linked to the El Niño phenomenon.

Reservoir Depletion Triggers Mandatory Rationing

The critical water shortage affects the four primary reservoirs feeding Pune: Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon, and Temghar. Collectively, these dams currently hold just 5,000 million cubic feet (TMC) of water, with a mere 3 TMC explicitly allocated and accessible for urban municipal use. TCS Employee Suicide in Pune: Police Probe Alleged Mental Harassment in Amit Bramhe’s Death.

To prevent a severe crisis before the rainy season firmly establishes, the civic body must reduce its daily water draft. Under the current system, the PMC draws 1,550 million litres per day (MLD). The alternate-day policy is designed to slash this consumption by 400 MLD, extending the remaining reservoir buffer until at least August 20. “The available storage must be used judiciously, so a water cut is being introduced," Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure stated. "The residents are asked to use water carefully and stop wastage," she added.

Severe Bans Imposed on Commercial Water Use

In tandem with the alternate-day domestic supply, Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram announced strict prohibitions to eliminate non-essential water consumption. The PMC has ordered the immediate closure of all commercial vehicle washing centres and public swimming pools across the city. Furthermore, real estate development and construction sites are completely barred from using municipal drinking water. Builders must instead rely entirely on treated water from sewage treatment plants (STPs), borewells, or private wells.

"In the current situation, we decided to provide water on alternate days to meet the possible shortage caused by delayed and predicted insufficient monsoon rainfall," Mayor Nagpure added, while urging private water tanker operators to refrain from predatory pricing during the rationing period.

Recycling Mandates for Housing and Hospitality

The revised seasonal forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicates that total monsoon rainfall across the region may drop to between 90 and 95 per cent of the historical average, with a distinct possibility of plunging below the 90 per cent threshold due to El Niño disruptions. To mitigate the shortfall, the municipal commissioner outlined mandatory conservation rules for residential communities and commercial sectors:

Housing Societies: Residential complexes must keep their internal STPs fully functional and maximise the reuse of recycled water.

Residential complexes must keep their internal STPs fully functional and maximise the reuse of recycled water. Commercial Establishments: Hotels, restaurants, and student hostels must cut overall consumption and reuse domestic greywater for gardening and landscaping purposes.

Implementation Protocol and Exceptions

The PMC plans to roll out the supply restrictions progressively on an area-by-area basis. According to civic engineers, a cautious deployment is necessary to handle the fluid pressure variations inside the pipeline network, preventing main line bursts that frequently occur when lines are repeatedly emptied and refilled. One area exempted from the immediate rationing is the zone supplied by the Bhama Askhed dam. The civic body noted that residents in this sector will maintain their standard schedule for the time being, as they are currently dealing with highly turbid, muddy water issues. Amit Bramhe Death: TCS Employee Dies by Suicide in Pimpri Chinchwad, FIR Names 2 Women Colleagues and Another Man.

Recalling a previous severe drought cycle in 2013-14 that forced Pune into a year-long water cut, Mayor Nagpure emphasised that early administrative intervention is necessary to safeguard the city's basic infrastructure through the dry spell.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 07:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).