Pune, March 30: Unseasonal rain and thunderstorms swept across parts of Pune on Monday afternoon, bringing temporary relief from rising summer temperatures. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a broader warning, forecasting stormy conditions, gusty winds, and possible hailstorms across Maharashtra from March 30 to April 4.

Several areas in Pune, including Aundh, Baner, Pashan, and Shivajinagar, experienced light showers and cloudy skies. Residents in Baner also reported brief spells of hail, highlighting the intensity of the sudden weather shift. The rainfall followed days of fluctuating temperatures, offering short-term cooling but raising concerns over traffic disruptions and waterlogging during peak hours. Weather Forecast Today, March 30: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Pune Weather Forecast Today

According to IMD forecasts, a mix of moisture incursion and atmospheric instability is likely to trigger thunderstorms across multiple regions. Alerts have been issued for Mumbai, Thane, and coastal Konkan, along with interior regions such as Vidarbha and Marathwada. Authorities have warned of strong winds and isolated hailstorms, urging residents to stay cautious during sudden weather changes. Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms and Hail To Hit Parts of Maharashtra From March 30, Says IMD.

The unseasonal rain poses a significant threat to agriculture, especially for crops like mangoes and grapes that are in critical growth stages. Hail and strong winds could lead to major losses for farmers across the state.

Residents are advised to monitor weather updates, avoid open areas during lightning, and seek shelter during storms. Experts suggest that this unstable weather pattern may continue over the next few days, making vigilance essential.

As Maharashtra transitions into April, unpredictable weather conditions are expected to persist, with further updates awaited from IMD.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).