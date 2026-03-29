Mumbai, March 29: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather advisory for Maharashtra, predicting a transition from the current heatwave-like conditions to a spell of thunderstorms and potential hailstorms starting March 30. While several districts recorded temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius this week, a fresh atmospheric disturbance is expected to bring gusty winds and rain to Marathwada, Vidarbha, and Central Maharashtra.

Authorities have urged both farmers and residents to take precautionary measures as the state braces for unstable weather through the first week of April. Mumbai Weather Forecast: IMD Forecasts Clear Skies and Rising Heat for March 29.

Thunderstorms and Hail Forecast

According to the IMD's latest bulletin, a new weather system will trigger thunderstorms and lightning across the Khandesh, Marathwada, and West Vidarbha regions beginning Monday, March 30. The Ghat areas of Central Maharashtra are also expected to witness scattered rainfall and gusty winds. While the intensity of the rain may briefly subside on March 31, the respite is expected to be short-lived. Meteorologists predict a second, more intense surge in activity between April 1 and April 4, with a high probability of hailstorms in isolated pockets of Vidarbha and Marathwada.

Rising Mercury Levels Across Maharashtra

The forecast for rain comes on the heels of a significant spike in daytime temperatures. On March 28, several stations reported temperatures well above the seasonal average. Solapur emerged as the hottest location in the state, recording a maximum of 40.4 degrees Celsius. Other regions experiencing intense summer conditions include Jalgaon, Jeur, and Parbhani, all of which touched the 39.5 degrees Celsius mark. Significant heat was also recorded in Ahmednagar (38 degrees Celsius), Aurangabad (38.2 degrees Celsius), and Satara (38.2 degrees Celsius). While inland areas remain dry, coastal regions continue to grapple with high morning humidity, intensifying the perceived heat for residents. Weather Forecast Today, March 29: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Advisory for Farmers and Public Safety

With the rabi crop harvesting season currently at its peak, the Agriculture Department has issued an urgent advisory to the farming community. Farmers are encouraged to expedite harvesting where possible and ensure that harvested produce is stored in rain-proof warehouses or covered with waterproof sheets to prevent damage from moisture and hail. For the general public, Disaster Management authorities have reiterated safety protocols during lightning strikes. Citizens are advised to:

Avoid taking shelter under trees or near tin sheds.

Stay away from electric poles, transformers, and high-tension power lines.

Secure loose outdoor items that could be displaced by gusty winds.

Maharashtra typically sees a rise in mercury during late March, but the convergence of high heat and moisture-laden winds often leads to "pre-monsoon" activity. This year’s transition appears particularly volatile, with the IMD monitoring the situation closely to provide real-time updates as the system develops over the next 48 hours.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mid-day), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 02:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).