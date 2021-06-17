In Punjab, Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan has directed the Medical Education Department to make the State Cancer Institute in Amritsar functional within the current fiscal.

The Institute is being established at Amritsar in order to provide the best possible healthcare facilities to the cancer patients in the state. Chief Secretary, who reviewed the progress of the cancer institute’s ongoing civil and other allied works on Wednesday, said, this Rs 120-crore project would have state-of-the-art 150-bed complex that will provide world-class treatment facilities to the cancer patients. Who is Vini Mahajan, The First Woman Chief Secretary of Punjab?

She fixed the timelines for the ongoing civil works being done by the PHSC, Ms Mahajan directed that the civil works should be completed by October 2021 and installation of equipment should be completed immediately after that. Chief Secretary also reviewed the progress of Tertiary Cancer Care Centre in Fazilka and asked to complete the ongoing civil works of the project by March, 2022.

