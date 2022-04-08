New Delhi, April 8: The Border Security Force has handed over two women from the Border Security sector in Ferozepur to the Punjab police after recovering 1.2 kg heroin from them, officials said here on Friday. According to the BSF, the recovery was made on Thursday evening.

In another incident on April 4, the BSF chased and fired at a group of smugglers and recovered over 2 kg contraband, suspected to be heroin, from them, during their search operation.

A source from the force said that smugglers have been continuously trying to send arms and narcotics from the Pakistan side but the BSF has been going all out to prevent it.

On January 12, the BSF had seized heroin, arms and ammunition along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, allegedly being pushed in by Pakistani-based smugglers. The seizure was made after the BSF troopers observed suspicious movement ahead of the border fence in the Ferozepur Sector.

When they searched the area, six packets of heroin in yellow wrapping, weighing nearly 6.3 kg, a pistol along with 50 cartridges and a magazine were recovered.

