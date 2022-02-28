Ludhiana, February 28: In yet another incident of violence against women, a man has been booked for trying to rape a 7-year-old girl living in the neighbourhood in Rasulpur village in Jagraon. The incident took place on February 23. The accused is on the run, said the police.

As per the report published in Tribune, the accused has been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Rasulpur village. In his complaint, the victim's father said that when he returned home from work on February 23, he found the accused in drunkard condition at his home. The accused was trying to undress the minor. The minor's father added that upon seeing him, the accused fled. Delhi Shocker: 14-Year-Old Minor Girl Gang-Raped, Strangled to Death in Narela Industrial Area; One Held.

The complainant said that he first raised this matter at the village panchayat, however, he filed a police complaint when nothing came out of the panchayat meeting. The police have booked the accused under the charges of rape of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the POCSO Act. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

