Ludhiana, February 11: A shocking incident has come to the light from Punjab where a man allegedly killed his estranged wife with the help of a friend in Nawanshahr. The woman was found dead in the forest of Bhaddi on February 9. The accused man and his accomplice were arrested within 24 hours. The main accused was identified as Sharanjit Singh of Hasanpur Kalan while his friend was named Rohit Kumar.

According to a report published by the Tribune, the deceased woman was identified as Kiran Devi by her mother Kamlesh Rani. Bhagirath Singh Meena, SSP Nawanshahr, said the Sadar Balachaur police received the information that the body of an unidentified woman was lying in the forest of Bhaddi on Thursday. The police reached the spot and took possession of the body. The dead body was later sent to the Civil Hospital Balachaur. Karnataka: Man Kills Wife Using Dumbbells During Fight in Bengaluru, Calls Police Control Room to Surrender.

As per the reports, the couple got married in 2021 and have a 1-year-old daughter. The incident unfolded On February 5 when Kiran was with her mother when she received a phone call from her husband Sharanjit who allegedly called her to Balachaur to purchase a birthday gift for their daughter who turned one on February 8. The woman went missing following that day. Jharkhand Shocker: Man Beheads Wife’s Lover After Finding Them In Compromising Position In Lonjo Village.

During the investigation, cops found out that Sharanjit Singh would often fight with her wife after which the latter started living separately on rent. The reports said that the accused duo met the victim and took her to Bhaddi where they strangulated her with a dupatta and killed her. Thereafter they threw her body into the forest. A case has been lodged against the two under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

