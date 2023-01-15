Ranchi, January 15: A shocking case of murder has come to light from Jharkhand's Lonjo village where a man allegedly killed his wife's lover after catching them together red-handed. The accused has been arrested and an investigation has been launched by the police.

According to the reports, the accused was identified as Vishwanath Sundi. The accused used an axe to chop off the victim's head. Reports suggest that the accused was already suspicious of his wife's illicit affair with the deceased, Shyamlal Hembram, who belongs to Segaisai village. Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills Wife's Paramour With Help of His Brother in Bhandup, Both Accused Arrested.

On a fateful day, the accused walked in on the couple when they were allegedly engaged in sexual activities. Enraged, he beat up Hembram and then dragged him to a nearby tree and tied him to it. Moments later, he picked up an axe and beheaded Hembram. The victim died on the spot. Following this, the accused was arrested by the police, and the dead body of the deceased was sent for an autopsy. Rajasthan Shocker: Wife Murders Husband With Help of Paramour in Sikar; Both Arrested.

In a similar incident, a UP native shot at the paramour of his wife after barging into their house in Begumpur Khatola village on Friday night. The man was later arrested by the cops and the injured person is being treated at a hospital. The injured man sustained a bullet shot in the back of his neck. An FIR has been registered at Badshahpur police station.

