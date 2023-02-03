Bengaluru, February 3: A 46-year-old man who bludgeoned his 44-year-old wife to death with a dumbbell before calling the police control room to inform about the incident on Thursday was arrested by the Ramamurthynagar police. The incident took place on Hoysala Street in Bengaluru's Ramamurthy Nagar area on Thursday morning, police said.

While the victim has been identified as Lydia, 44, a housewife, the accused is M Morris. Morris and Lydia were married for 18 years and have three children. The crime happened at their residence in Ramamurthy Nagar police station limits at 9.30 am on Thursday, reported TOI.

The accused allegedly suspected his wife’s fidelity and was regularly fighting with her. They were staying on the second floor of the building which they owned. All the children had gone to school when the crime happened. Hyderabad: Man Kills Wife by Hitting Her With Iron Rod After Argument Over Trivial Issue, Absconding.

On Thursday morning, after the children went to school, the couple had a heated argument following which he hit on her head five to six times with dumbbells weighing about two and a half kilograms. The wife died on the spot. Gujarat: Lover Kills Woman Over Loaned Money in Vadodara, Buries Her Body in Pit; Arrested.

During the preliminary interrogation, the husband confessed that he killed his wife as he suspected she had an affair.

Cops reached the spot after at around 10.30 am, the accused called the control room saying that there was a domestic violence-related incident at his house. When the patrolling police went to the spot, they saw a woman lying dead in a pool of blood. The accused after identifying himself said that the victim was his wife and he attacked her during an argument.

