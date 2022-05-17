Amritsar, May 17: In yet another incident of crimes against minors, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Kohali village on Thursday. The accused barged into the minor's house when she was alone and raped her. He fled after committing the crime, reported the Tribune.

The accused has been identified as Jobanjit Singh. The victim, in her complaint, said that she was sleeping alone in her room on the night of May 12 as her father had gone out and her brother was sleeping with her grandparents. At around 11.30 pm, somebody opened the door of her room. She identified him as Jobanjit. As she was going to raise an alarm, the accused covered her mouth and forced himself on her. Noida Shocker: 80-Year-Old Artist Arrested For ‘Digitally Raping’ Minor Over 7 Years.

A case under Sections 376, 452, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused. A manhunt has been launched to nab him.

