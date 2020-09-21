Ladakh, September 21: The newly-inducted Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday conducted sorties over Ladakh. The 'familiarisation' sorties were conducted amid border tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. The video of Rafale jets conducting sorties over the region has been shared by news agency ANI.

The first batch of five Rafale jest arrived in India on July 29. The five jets were formally inducted in the "Golden Arrows" squadron of the IAF in the glittering ceremony which took place at the Ambala Airbase on September 10. The multi-role Rafale jets, built by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, are known for air-superiority and precision strikes. Five Rafale Jets Formally Inducted into IAF in Boost to India's Air Power.

Video of Rafale Fighter Jets Conducting Sorties Over Ladakh:

#WATCH | Indian Air Force’s Rafale fighter jet flying over Ladakh from a forward airbase. The aircraft were formally inducted into Air Force on September 10. pic.twitter.com/xeOGrFDQzZ — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

Ten Rafale jets have been delivered to India so far, and five of them stayed back in France for imparting training to IAF pilots. The delivery of all 36 aircraft is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021. The second batch of four to five Rafale jets is likely to arrive in India by November.

The Rafale jets are capable of carrying a range of potent weapons. European missile maker MBDA's Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile and Scalp cruise missile will be the mainstay of the weapons package of the Rafale jets. Rajnath Singh Statement in Rajya Sabha on India-China Standoff in Ladakh: 'Chinese Actions Reflect Disregard of Our Various Bilateral Agreements'.

The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on the evening of May 5. Over 100 Indian and Chinese soldiers were injured in the violence. The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in north Sikkim on May 9. Notably, India has captured advantageous positions in the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake.

