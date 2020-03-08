Rahul Gandhi Extends Greetings on International Women's Day 2020

Rahul Gandhi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 8: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day and also quoted the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi as stating that "woman is immeasurably man's superior".

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "If by strength is meant moral power, then woman is immeasurably man's superior."-Mahatma Gandhi. #HappyWomensDay to all the women of India. May you grow from strength to strength."

The Congress MP also shared a collage of women achievers with his tweet. The International Women's Day is celebrated globally every year on March 8 to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality.