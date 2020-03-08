Happy International Women's Day 2020 Images and HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Greetings and Quotes to Send Messages of Women's Day Wishes

Happy International Women's Day 2020 Images and HD Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

International Women’s Day 2020 is here! The day observed every year on March 8 marks everything from the suffrage in the 1900s to the more recent battles for pay parity and equal rights that women have been challenged with for years and years. While the battle of equality is fought by all sides, Women’s Day particularly stands reminder to the historic loss and sufferings of millions due to the long-standing discriminative laws, rules and beliefs. Happy Women’s Day wishes and messages, International Women’s Day WhatsApp Stickers and Women’s Day 2020 greetings are sent across to everyone or shared on Hike, Facebook or Telegram. If you are searching for the latest images and wallpapers to keep as your Facebook cover photos or send across messages of Happy Women's Day, we have made a wonderful collection of the same. Women’s History Month 2020 Significance: Here’s Why March Is Selected to Highlight Women’s Contributions in Society.

Women have been striving to have a day to remember and honour their sufferings and also open conversations for the way ahead for centuries. The farthest known struggle for the celebration of International Women’s Day was in 1908 when 15,000 women marched through New York City demanding shorter hours, better pay and voting rights. On Women's Day 2020, we get you a collection of empowering messages, images, wallpapers and WhatsApp stickers which you can send everyone. International Women's Day 2020: 'Who Started Women's Day?', 'What is the Colour And Theme for Women's Day?' Your Questions Answered.

Happy International Women's Day Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: A Charming Woman Doesn't Follow the Crowd. She is Herself! Today is Yours and so is Every Other Day! Wish you a very Happy Women's Day!

Happy International Women's Day Images and HD Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: May Each and Every Moment of Your Day Be Filled With Happiness. Happy Women’s Day!

Happy International Women's Day Images and HD Wallpapers 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: May You Always Shine and Spread Light All Around. Happy International Women’s Day!

Happy International Women's Day HD Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: You Have Been My Greatest Source of Inspiration. Thanks for All the Love and Care. Happy International Women’s Day!

Happy International Women's Day 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: She Is a Believer, She Is a Doer, She Is an Achiever.. She Is a Woman, She Is “You”.. Happy International Women’s Day!

Women's Day GIFS

Women's Day WhatsApp Stickers

With the feature of sticker of messaging application WhatsApp, you can also convey your messages through WhatsApp stickers. You can download Women's Day stickers from Play Store and use them through the messaging app to send your greetings of this special day. Go to the Play Store to download special Happy International Women's Day stickers or simply click here.

This celebration has been receiving international prominence with all major countries participating this the annual commemoration and different themes each year. We hope you have a great day celebrating with this year's theme 'I am Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights'. LatestLY wishes all the women a very Happy International Women's Day 2020!