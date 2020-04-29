Rahul Gandhi Must Take Tuition From Chidambaram to Understand Difference Between Writing off And Waiving off, Says Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javedakar & Rahul Gandhi (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 29: After Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman refuted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's claims on corporate loan write off, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has said that he is taken aback by the Congress leader's comments that Modi government has waived off Rs 65,000 crore. On Tuesday, Sitharaman in a series of tweets said that both Gandhi and Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala have tried to mislead people over the issue.

According to an ANI update, Javadekar said, "Not a single penny has been waived off. Writing off isn't waiving off. Rahul Gandhi must take tuition from Chidambaram to understand the difference between writing off and waiving off." Nirmala Sitharaman Accuses Rahul Gandhi, Congress of Misleading Country Over Bad Loans And List of Wilful Defaulters.

He further said, "Writing off is a process to show depositors correct pictures of the bank. It doesn't stop banks from taking actions and pursuing recovery. We've seen how Nirav Modi's assets are seized and auctioned. Mallya left with no choice but to come back as his appeal in HC has been rejected."

Here's what Union Min Prakash Javadekar said:

The matter is related to a recent RBI reply in an RTI that outstanding loans amounting to Rs 68,607 crore of top 50 wilful bank loan defaulters in the country have been technically written off till September 30, 2019. These include firms of fugitives like Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya. In a series of tweet, Sitharaman on Tuesday clarified that the government will continue to pursue recovery.