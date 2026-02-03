New Delhi, February 3: In a sharp escalation of the standoff between the government and the opposition, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi wrote a strongly worded letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. Gandhi registered his "strongest protest" over being prevented from speaking in the House, describing the restriction as an "unprecedented" move and a "blot on our democracy."

The Dispute Over National Security

The controversy stems from Monday’s proceedings during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address. Rahul Gandhi attempted to raise concerns regarding the 2020 India-China border conflict, specifically citing excerpts from an article in The Caravan magazine. The article reportedly referenced the unpublished memoirs of former Chief of Army Staff, General M.M. Naravane (retd.). Treasury benches, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, vehemently objected to the citation. They argued that House rules prohibit members from quoting from unpublished books or materials that have not been properly authenticated. ‘PM Narendra Modi Is Compromised’: Rahil Gandhi's Big Allegations After India-US Trade Deal (Watch Video).

Allegations of Silencing the Opposition

In his letter, Gandhi alleged that there is a "deliberate attempt" to prevent him, in his official capacity as the Leader of the Opposition, from addressing matters of national security. He noted that although he complied with the Speaker’s direction to authenticate the magazine article, he was still denied the floor when he attempted to resume his speech on Tuesday. "Preventing me from speaking in the Lok Sabha today not only violates convention but also gives rise to a serious concern," Gandhi wrote. He emphasized that national security was a central theme of the President's Address and therefore demanded a full discussion in Parliament.

Constitutional Responsibility of the Chair

Gandhi reminded Speaker Om Birla that as the "impartial custodian of the House," it is his constitutional responsibility to safeguard the rights of every member. He argued that the right of the LoP to speak is integral to the functioning of a healthy democracy. The Congress leader claimed that, for the first time in parliamentary history, the Speaker had been "forced" at the behest of the government to silence the Leader of the Opposition during a debate on the President’s Address. ‘India-US Trade Deal Details Finalized Soon’: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Confirms US Reciprocal Tariff Reduction, Joint Statement Expected (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Says Opposition Voice Being Stifled in Parliament

LoP Shri @RahulGandhi writes to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding the denial of the Leader of Opposition's right to raise a crucial matter of national security in Parliament. pic.twitter.com/SzXVX3jc4M — Congress (@INCIndia) February 3, 2026

Background: Rule 349 and 353

The procedural row centers on Rule 349 and Rule 353 of the Lok Sabha. While the government maintains that unpublished memoirs cannot be used to mislead the House, parliamentary experts have noted that rules are often silent on the distinction between published and unpublished texts if the member is willing to take full responsibility for the content. Outside the House, Gandhi told reporters that the government is "scared" of the facts regarding the India-China border situation. Conversely, BJP leaders have accused Gandhi of undermining the dignity of the House and attempting to demoralize the armed forces with unverified claims.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Congress). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2026 08:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).