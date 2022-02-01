New Delhi, Feb 1: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be leading the debate from the opposition benches on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address on Wednesday. He will be the first speaker from the party.

The Congress leader is likely to raise the issues of Pegasus, China and LAC during the debate as the party is up against the alleged snooping by the government.

Gandhi has criticized the Union Budget presented on Tuesday. He said that its a zero sum budget by the Union Government. Union Budget 2022-23 Highlights: Cryptocurrency Income to be Taxed At 30%, No Change In Income Tax Slabs; Here Are Key Takeaways.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "M0di G0vernment's Zer0 Sum Budget!" In his tweet, Rahul Gandhi deliberately put the figure 'zero' instead of the letter 'O', criticising the Budget in totality.

He said, "Nothing for the Salaried class, Middle class, The poor & deprived, Youth, Farmers and MSMEs."

The Congress had raised concern on the Presidential address to the joint session of parliament and said that the President did not mention China and Pakistan, the two fronts on which India is engaged and also said that there was no mention of the killings in Nagaland.

The Congress said that the government has not tendered an apology for the Covid deaths and questioned why there is no mention of restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress MP Manish Tewari said, "Not a word on the China/Pak/Two Front situation. No regret on massacre of Civilians in Nagaland. No announcement on restoring statehood of J&K. Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, its terror implications on India obfuscated. No apology for Deaths in second COVID wave."

The Congress is upset that the government is facing a challenge at the LAC with China and reports are that China is building infrastructure at the Arunachal Pradesh borders. The party wanted the President to outline the government's efforts on that front.

Though the President mentioned the government's diplomatic outreach in the world, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that India has strengthened its standing in the rapidly evolving global environment through improvement in diplomatic relations.

