Jaipur, July 1: In a shocking case of medical fraud, BJP leader and former Municipal Council Chairman Surendra Singh Shekhawat, popularly known as Lala Bana, from Rajasthan's Ajmer was allegedly duped of nearly INR 19 lakh by a group of doctors from a Hyderabad-based research centre, who promised advanced treatment for a chronic health issue.

According to the NDTV Rajasthan report, Shekhawat had been suffering from persistent testicular pain and turned to the centre after conventional treatments failed. The accused doctors, Dr Ravi Tej, Dr Simon, Dr Mike John, Dr Alam, and others, claimed to offer a guaranteed cure using foreign medical methods, including stem cell therapy and introduced themselves as internationally trained specialists. BJP Leader Murdered in Broad Daylight: Surendra Mewara Hacked to Death in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar While Returning Home From His Farm.

Shekhawat stated that he paid INR 18.95 lakh in multiple installments for the treatment but saw no improvement. When he attempted to follow up, the doctors stopped responding and blocked his number. Realising he had been cheated, he approached the police and filed a complaint alleging cheating, criminal conspiracy, and endangerment to life through unverified medical procedures.

Police have launched an investigation and issued notices to the accused doctors for questioning. Officials are examining medical records, payment proofs, and other related documents. Ayodhya Ram Mandir Prasad Scam: INR 3.85 Crore Duped from Devotees by NRI Mastermind Using Fake Online Campaign.

In another incident, Delhi BJP leader and former MLA Vijay Jolly claimed that he was duped of "thousands of rupees" by cyber criminals who tricked him into booking rooms in the temple town of Ayodhya on a fake website. Jolly, a former BJP MLA from Sangam Vihar, had arranged water from 156 rivers across the world for the 'Jalabhishek' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on April 23, 2023.

The BJP leader said the fraudsters created a fake website named after a popular dharmshala (guest house) in Ayodhya, and he was "duped of thousands of rupees." Jolly said he had lodged a complaint with the cybercrime unit of the Delhi Police.

