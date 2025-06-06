Ayodhya Ram Mandir Prasad Scam: INR 3.85 Crore Duped from Devotees by NRI Mastermind Using Fake Online Campaign

Under the pretence of distributing "prasad" from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, thousands of unwary devotees have reportedly had over INR 3.85 crore embezzled from them in a startling case of religious fraud. Ashish Singh, a man from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, who currently lives in the United States, is accused of being the mastermind behind the complex scam. Investigating authorities claim that Singh and his associates used social media and a phoney website to advertise a campaign that offered "sacred prasad from Ayodhya's Ram Mandir" in exchange for a donation. Devotees with strong emotional attachments who were eager to benefit from the newly dedicated temple were the campaign's target audience. The sums that victims were asked to pay ranged from INR 251 to more than INR 5,000.

INR 3.85 Crore Duped from Devotees by NRI Mastermind Using Fake Online Campaign

