Ayodhya Ram Mandir Prasad Scam: INR 3.85 Crore Duped from Devotees by NRI Mastermind Using Fake Online Campaign

Over INR 3.85 crore was fraudulently collected from devotees through a fake online campaign offering Ram Mandir prasad. Masterminded by NRI Ashish Singh, the scam exploited religious sentiments nationwide.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)
Socially Team Latestly| Jun 06, 2025 08:58 PM IST

Under the pretence of distributing "prasad" from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, thousands of unwary devotees have reportedly had over INR 3.85 crore embezzled from them in a startling case of religious fraud. Ashish Singh, a man from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, who currently lives in the United States, is accused of being the mastermind behind the complex scam. Investigating authorities claim that Singh and his associates used social media and a phoney website to advertise a campaign that offered "sacred prasad from Ayodhya's Ram Mandir" in exchange for a donation. Devotees with strong emotional attachments who were eager to benefit from the newly dedicated temple were the campaign's target audience. The sums that victims were asked to pay ranged from INR 251 to more than INR 5,000.

