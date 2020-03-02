Rajasthan Farmers Stage 'Zameen Samadhi Satyagraha' Against Land Acquisition by Jaipur Development Authority

Rajasthan farmers staging 'zameen samadhi satyagraha' against land acquisition by JDA (Photo Credits: ANI)

Jaipur, March 1: Farmers of Rajasthan on Sunday staged “zameen samadhi satyagraha” against provisions of acquisition of their land by the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) at Nindar village of the district for a housing project. According to reports, 21 farmers, including five women, buried themselves neck-deep in the ground. Farmers Protest by Spilling Milk on Roads in Punjab, Violence Reported From Jaipur as 10-Day Strike Begins.

The farmers have been demanding that their lands be acquired as per the amended Land Acquisition Act and compensation awarded accordingly. In January also they held the “zameen samadhi satyagrah” but called off after four days as the state government assured them that it would address their concerns within 50 days. Rajasthan: Farm Loan Waiver to Benefit 11 Lakh Farmers, Says Minister Udailal Anjana.

Twenty-one farmers, including five women, have taken Zameen Samadhi on Sunday.

A leader of the Nindar Bachao Yuva Kisan Sangarsh Samiti, told news agency PTI, “Twenty-one farmers, including five women, have taken Zameen Samadhi on Sunday. The protest will escalate on Monday with 51 farmers taking the Samadhi. We will continue to protest till farmers get their rights.”

The housing scheme was announced in January 2011. Under the scheme, around 10,000 houses will be built. In October 2017, a similar protest was held by farmers against the acquisition of more than 1,300 bighas of land by the JDA.