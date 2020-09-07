Jaipur, September 7: The date and schedule of Rajasthan panchayat elections 2020 was released on Monday by the State Election Commission (SEC). The polls for 3,848 rural bodies, across 27 districts, will be held from September 28 to October 10 in four phases. The COVID-19 protocols issued by the polling body will be strictly adhered to while conducting the elections. Satish Poonia Tests Positive For COVID-19, Rajasthan BJP President is Asymptomatic And Under Home Isolation As Advised by Doctors.

The first phase of the elections would be conducted on September 28, followed by the second round of polling on October 3. The third and fourth phases of gram panchayat polls are slated for October 6 and October 10, respectively.

State Election Commissioner PS Mehra said the officials would undertake all requisite arrangements to conduct the polls in a fair, transparent and peaceful manner. The dates for urban local bodies polls, including the elections for municipal corporations were not announced.

The local body elections in Rajasthan were earlier scheduled to be held in August. The polls were, however, deferred in view of the coronavirus pandemic. With the Unlock strategy coming into effect and restrictions being relaxed, the SEC has now announced the poll schedule.

The rural elections comes in the backdrop of a political storm in Rajasthan, which pushed the Ashok Gehlot-led government on the brink of collapse. The political crisis was finally thwarted after the Congress succeeded in sealing a truce between the party's warring factions in the state.

