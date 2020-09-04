Rajasthan, September 4: Satish Poonia, State president of BJP in Rajasthan tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Twitter he urged people who came in his contact over the last few days to get themselves tested for COVID-19. Poonia is asymptomatic and under home-isolation, as advised by doctors.

There has been an increase in political members in the state contracting COVID-19 in the state. Rajasthan Congress MLAs Ramlal Jat and Rafeek Khan and BJP MLAs Rajendra Rathore, Ashok Lahoti and Arjun Lal Jeengar are also among the recent ones to get tested positive for coronavirus. Rajasthan Govt Decides to Decrease Expenses in Different Departments Amid COVID-19, Orders Strengthening of Health Infra.

Here's what Satish Poonia tweeted:

A few days back, Rajasthan cabinet minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Chand Meena also had positive for Coronavirus. On the other hand, the Rajasthan government on Thursday decided to cut costs in different departments keeping in view the losses sustained due to coronavirus. The decision was taken at a special meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

