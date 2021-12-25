Bundi, December 25: A 15-year-old tribal girl was found murdered in Rajasthan’s Bundi district on Thursday. The body had fatal injury marks on the neck and head. There were also reportedly marks of biting on the body. The police recovered the body from the forest near Kalakunwa village of the district. Cops also suspect rape. The two accused were detained on Friday in connection with the case. Rajasthan Shocker: 7-Year-Old Girl Raped by Minor Boy in Jaipur, Search On for Teen.

As per a report by The Times of India, one of the accused detained by the police is a minor. The parents of the minor belonged to Nemka Kheda village. Her parents reportedly had hired a piece of land in Kalakunwa village for cultivation. The girl went missing on Thursday afternoon.

According to the report, the minor girl went for grazing goats in the forest on Thursday afternoon along with two other girls. When the minor did not return home, her parents started searching for her. They found the naked body of the girl in the forest around 500 meters from their agriculture field. Rajasthan Horror: Minor Girl Abducted And Raped In Barmer District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

The police were then informed in the evening. SHO at Basoli police station Ramvilas Gurjar told the media house that the minor was most likely raped before murder. Bundi SP Jai Yadav took stock of the situation. The police also suspect the involvement of the third accused in the murder. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

