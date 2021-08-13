Barmer, August 13: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man allegedly abducted and raped a minor girl in Rajasthan's Barmer district. The accused has been identified as Bhopal Singh. The incident took place in the Joona Patrasar area of the district. The girl was herding her cattle near the India-Pakistan border area when she was abducted by the accused and was taken to nearby hills. Rajasthan Shocker: 4-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped And Murdered In Jaipur District; Minor's Family Stages Protest.

The minor was allegedly raped multiple times. The accused even tried to kill the girl. The girl's family found her on Thursday evening with a noose around her neck. A complaint was filed with the Barmer women police station by the minor's family. The medical examination of the girl was conducted, and her statement was recorded. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. Rajasthan Shocker: Minor Allegedly Raped in Front Of Her Brother in Jhunjhunu District; Accused Arrested.

"We have received a complaint of rape from Joona Patrasar area in Barmer. The girl is a minor. We have recorded her statement under Section 161 CrPc. The statement of the girl's parents has also been recorded. We are getting her medical examination done," reported Times Now, quoting Seema Chopra, a sub-inspector at the Barmer women police station.

Police suspect that the rape survivor might have become unconscious when the accused tried to strangulate her, and believing her to be dead, he left the spot. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan state child rights protection commission has asked the police to submit the report on the incident within three days. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

