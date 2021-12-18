Rajasthan, December 18: In yet another case of sexual crimes against women, a 7-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 14-year-old boy on Thursday evening in Jaipur. The parents of the victim registered a complaint about the incident on Thursday evening.

As per the report published in TOI, the girl and the boy are neighbours and used to play with each other. On Thursday, when they were playing together, the teen took the victim into a room and sexually assaulted her. The parents of the girl came to know about the incident in the evening and they immediately rushed to the police station to file a complaint. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Boy Rapes 8-Year-Old Girl in Mathura.

Police registered an FIR against the accused 14-year-old teen and sent the victim for medical examination. The minor boy who committed the crime fled after the incident. Police have constituted a special team to search for the accused teen.

