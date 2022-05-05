Ajmer, May 5: A shocking incident has come to light from Bundi District where a 50-year-old farmer was allegedly beaten to death by unknown assailants at his maternal uncle's house in Bhatwadi village on Tuesday night. The attackers used sticks to attack the victim, said police.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the deceased was identified as Ram Lal Meena, a resident of VIjaygarh village. The incident took place around 11:30 pm on Tuesday night when the Meena was sleeping on a cot outside the house. Reportedly, Meena was staying with his maternal uncle for the past 15 days. Madhya Pradesh: Man Kills Elderly Relative Suspecting Him of Practising Black Magic on His Family in Jabalpur.

The deceased's body was taken for autopsy and was returned to the family members on Wednesday. A case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons. Police suspect that the personal enmity was the reason behind the crime. A search is on to nab the perpetrators, said the police.

