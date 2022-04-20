Jabalpur, April 20: A 21-year-old man allegedly killed an elderly relative on suspicion that he practised black magic on his family in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Reyakheda village on the outskirts of Jabalpur city on Tuesday night, an official said.

Sandeep Ahirwar was arrested for killing his grandfather Netram Ahirwar (71), suspecting that he practised black magic on his family because of which his brothers could not have children, city superintendent of police (CSP) Tushar Singh said.

Sandeep was seen near the scene of murder by some villagers at night and later he went to his uncle's house, the official said. On being interrogated, Sandeep revealed that he suspected Netram, a distant relative, of practising black magic on his family, he said. Madhya Pradesh: Man Held in Jabalpur for Mimicking PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah.

The police have recovered a sword, a mobile phone and a motorcycle from the accused, he said. A villager informed the victim's family that his body was lying on the road late last night, following which his family members rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood with multiple injuries, the official said.

The victim had gone to see the stock of foodgrains stored near a school in the village, he said. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The police were subsequently informed and the body was sent for autopsy, the official added.

