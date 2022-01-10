Jodhpur, January 10: In a shocking incident, a class 11 girl was allegedly gangraped by her school teacher and two others in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district on Thursday. The girl was abducted on Thursday night by an aide of the private school teacher on Thursday. The incident took place in Punasar village under the Matora police station in the Osain area of the district. The rape survivor was reportedly found in the house of the teacher in a semi-conscious state. Rajasthan Horror: Minor Girl Allegedly Gangraped By Five, Including Minor, in Nagaur; 2 Arrested.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the girl was abducted on Thursday when she had left her home for some work. As the girl did not return, her family started searching for her. The school teacher has been identified as Satya Prakash. On Friday morning, a villager heard screams of the girl from Prakash’s home. When the rape survivor’s family and villagers entered the house, they found her locked inside the bathroom.

The police were then informed. The police arrested the school teacher. The girl revealed that the accused had been raping her for the past three years. They even threatened her not to tell anybody. The girl’s brother then lodged a complaint against the accused. Rajasthan: Minor Girl Gang-Raped in Alwar, Accused Shoots Video to Threaten Her Against Reporting the Incident.

On the basis of the complaint, a case of gangrape and abduction has been registered against all the three accused. As per the media report, the two accused first raped the girl on a farm and then took her to the teachers’ house and then again sexually assaulted her. A detailed investigation has been initiated in the matter. The police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused.

