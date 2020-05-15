Rajasthan: Minor Girl Gang-Raped in Alwar, Accused Shoots Video to Threaten Her Against Reporting the Incident

Image Used for Representational Purpose Only. (Photo Credits: Pxhere)

Jaipur, May 15: Even as Tonk simmers after a gang rape, another minor in Rajasthan was again similarly assaulted in Alwar by three youths who filmed the act and assaulted her threatening her against reporting the incident.

Relatives of the Class 9 student said the police took two days to register any complaint.

Officials confirmed that the offence was reported in Bhiwadi on May 10, but it was only on May 13 that the police filed the complaint, said the girl's father. Bois Locker Room Instagram Chat Group of Delhi Teenage Boys Glorifying Gang Rape Busted by Twitterati; Delhi Police Action Sought.

In his complaint, the father said that his daughter went to her uncle's house on May 10 at around noon. When she did not return for a long time, they got worried and started searching for her. In the meantime, they received a call that their daughter was admitted to a private clinic and they should take her back home.

After returning home, the girl revealed her traumatic experience and said that as she was going to her uncle's place, three youths at a shelter home stopped her, bashed her up and took her to a deserted room where they gang raped her and filmed the act.

When she protested and threatened them to get them booked, they banged her head to the wall after which she fell unconscious. She found herself in a private clinic after gaining consciousness.

Meanwhile, DSP Women Cell, Bhiwadi, Prem Bahadur said that the three accused have been detained.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has condemned the incident. Raje tweeted: "After Tonk, the rape of a minor in Alwar reveals the fake claims made by the state government pertaining to women security in state.

"The deteriorating law and order situation in state shows that police and administration have lost their grip.."

A few days back, a minor was gangraped in Tonk after which the National Human Rights Commission sent notice to state government on May 12. The role of many officials including a doctor is under scrutiny regarding misquoting of the victim's age and commenting on her character.

Local MLA Kanhaiya Lal Chuadhary and MP Sukhbeer Singh Jaunpuriya staged dharna with Sara Samaj and submitted memorandum to SDM in the name of chief minister. Police then took her statements again in the presence of her sister.

Col Kirori Singh Bainsla has warned of staging a huge protest if the Tonk victim does not get justice. "Gurjar Samaj shall come out on streets if justice is not served to the victim. We want strict punishment against the accused. Why was the case registered a day later? he questioned.