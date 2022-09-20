Ajmer, September 20: A man has been arrested by police along with his two aides for killing his wife at Deonagar in Pushkar block of the district. The accused killed his wife as he had doubts that she was having an affair with someone else. The accused was the fourth husband of the deceased, police said.

The woman’s body was found lying in the jungle near the New Bypass Road after which some locals informed the police on September 17. The deceased has been identified as Kanta Devi, of Khanpura and wife of Sethu Singh. West Bengal Shocker: Woman Mowed Down by Car After She Lies on Road Post Argument With Man in Kolkata

Kanta's father Chotu Singh complained that Sethu was the killer and on that basis, police started an investigation, reported TOI.

When police grilled Sethu, he accepted his crime. The couple were sitting in an auto in Makarwali village where he got into a conflict with Kanta and killed her, Sethu said. Auto owner Khem Singh, who is a friend of Sethu, and his girlfriend Renu took the body and dumped it in the jungle. Bihar Shocker: Woman Dies on Spot, Husband Badly Injured After Both Stab Each Other Post Verbal Fight in Champaran

Police said Kanta and Sethu had married about one-and-a-half years ago. Sethu worked as a labourer in Jodhpur and on September 17 he had come to take Kanta with him. While sitting in the auto, Khem Singh wanted to talk to Kanta but she was getting mobile calls now and then. Sethu doubted that she was having an affair and killed her.

