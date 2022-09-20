Kolkata, September 20: In a strange yet shocking incident, a 45-year-old woman was moved down by a car on Red Road here on Sunday night, reported The Times of India. The incident took place late at around 11:15 pm on the Red Road in Kolkata.

As per the reports, some locals said that they saw the woman engaging in an argument with a man at around 10:45 pm. Police suspect that the woman might have died by suicide. "The woman was found lying on the road. Apparently, she was run over by the fourth car, after 3 vehicles managed to avoid running over her. The woman died on the spot," said police. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Couple Consumes Poison Ten Days After Wedding in Bijnor; Wife Dead, Husband Hospitalized.

Following this, cops searched CCTV footage around the area and found the man and woman having a verbal spat and passing by the Red Road. "At one point, she was seen squatting on the road even the as the man looked on. She then rushed towards the bushes only to emerge back on the road and decided to lie down. Some minutes later, she was run over," said cops.

The cops sent her body to the SSKM Hospital where doctors declared her dead. Meanwhile, no arrest has been made in connection with the incident. Police are on the lookout for the man that was seen with the woman before her death.

