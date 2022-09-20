Patna, Sep 20: A woman died on the spot while her husband is battling for life in a hospital after both stabbed each other post a verbal duel in Tola village of Bihar's East Champaran district.

Braj Kishore Singh said that after a verbal duel on Monday night, he attacked his wife Urmila Singh with a sharp-edged weapon in a fit of rage. Urmila also retaliated and stabbed him, Singh said.

After hearing the noise, a number of villagers assembled at the house and immediately informed local police about the incident. Karnataka Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death For Not Repaying Borrowed Rs 9,000 in Kalaburagi.

The police rushed Braj Kishore to the hospital where he is battling for his life.

Arun Kumar Gupta, DSP (Sadar) of east Champaran said: "The husband was depressed over a financial issue. He does not have any source of earning and is under huge debt. Even he has sold the agricultural land in the past and only has one house left in the village."

"We have recovered the body of Urmila and sent it for the post-mortem. The FSL team was also called for the investigation to find scientific evidence. We have the statement of Braj Kishore but it cannot corroborate whatever he was claiming is the actual reason for the incident," the DSP said.

