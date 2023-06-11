Sachin Pilot paid tribute to his father and late Congress leader Rajesh Pilot on his death anniversary today in Rajasthan's Dausa. Born in 1945 in a village in Uttar Pradesh, Rajesh Pilot moved to Delhi to work as a milkman in his uncle's dairy. Later, he enrolled into a flying school as a young man and joined the Indian Air Force. Rajesh Pilot met the then Congress president Indira Gandhi, who gave him a ticket to contest elections in 1979. Pilot died in a car accident on June 11, 2000, in Duasa.

Sachin Pilot Pays Tribute:

#WATCH | Dausa, Rajasthan: Congress leader Sachin Pilot pays tribute to his father Rajesh Pilot on his death anniversary pic.twitter.com/c1xmqs0Nxs — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 11, 2023

