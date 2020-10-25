New Delhi, October 25: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday dedicated to the nation a 19.85-km alternate road alignment on the National Highway-310 in Sikkim, which serves as an important link to bolster defence preparedness in the Nathu La Sector.

The alignment was necessitated after the earlier on suffered extensive damage due to sinking and other natural hazards.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Singh complimented the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for its "unwavering commitment" towards delivering outstanding quality infrastructure in record time and "optimal costs.

He enumerated the government's drive towards progressing infrastructure development in far-flung areas not only to enhance defence preparedness but also to foster socio-economic development of the region.

Reiterating the Centre's resolve to speed up infrastructure development in accordance with the Prime Minister's 'Act North East' policy, the Minister highlighted the pace at which construction of the alternate alignment, which had been held up since commencement in 2009, was facilitated over the last two years.

The BRO over the last some years has undertaken an unprecedented expansion of its capabilities through technology infusion in material, equipment and construction techniques.

The Atal Tunnel, DS-DBO Road, the new alignment of the National Highway-310 are examples of high-quality, fast-paced results delivered by the BRO towards strategic and operational preparedness.

The Minister also highlighted the future works that the BRO will undertake and expressed the confidence that the mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat will progress by leaps and bounds in the years ahead.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang brought out the positive impact of the new alignment that will also boost tourism and socio-economic development of the state.

Emphasising that tourism is the mainstay of the state economy, the Chief Minister was highly appreciative of the BRO and the central government for completing the road expeditiously.

