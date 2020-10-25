New Delhi, October 25: On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other leaders greeted people of the nation. The Prime Minister took to Twitter and extended wishes to countrymen on Mahanavami, the ninth day of Navratri festival on Sunday. The Prime Minister's tweet in Hindi roughly translates into English as, "Heartiest greetings to the countrymen on Mahanavami. On this auspicious day of Navratri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga is worshipped as Goddess Siddhidatri. With the blessings of Maa Siddhidatri, everyone may get success in their works". Dussehra 2020 Date and History: Know Vijayadashami Significance and Celebrations of Culmination of Navaratri.

Here's the tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

सभी देशवासियों को विजयादशमी की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। बुराई पर अच्छाई और असत्य पर सत्य की जीत का यह महापर्व हर किसी के जीवन में नई प्रेरणा लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind extended his wishes to people of the nation on the joyous occasion of Dussehra. Taking to Twitter, the President said, "Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Dussehra. This festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil. May this festival of joy and happiness protect us from the evil effects of the ongoing pandemic and bring prosperity and affluence to the people of the country".

Here's the tweet by Ram Nath Kovind:

Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Dussehra. This festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil. May this festival of joy and happiness protect us from the evil effects of the ongoing pandemic and bring prosperity and affluence to the people of the country. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 25, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted people of India on the occasion of Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra. "Victory is ultimately the truth. Happy Vijayadashami to all of you", Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Here's the tweet by Rahul Gandhi:

Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted people of the nation on the auspicious occasion of 'Mahanavami'.

Here's the tweet by Amit Shah:

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar wished people of the country saying that Vijayadashami (Dussehra) symbolises the victory of religion over unrighteousness and truth over untruth."Heartfelt greetings to all the countrymen of Mahaparva Vijayadashami symbolizing the victory of religion over unrighteousness and truth over untruth. Sin will burn, virtue will win. Evil will lose, good will win", Javadekar said.

Here's the tweet by Prakash Javadekar:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his wishes to countrymen on the Vijayadashami festival. "Best wishes to all the countrymen on the Vijayadashami festival. On this auspicious occasion today, I will visit the Nathula area of Sikkim and meet the soldiers of the Indian Army and will also be present in the arms worship ceremony", Singh tweeted.

Here's the tweet by Rajnath Singh:

सभी देशवासियों को विजयदशमी पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। आज के इस पावन अवसर पर मैं सिक्किम के नाथूला क्षेत्र में जाकर भारतीय सेना के जवानों से भेंट करूँगा एवं शस्त्र पूजन समारोह में भी मौजूद रहूँगा। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 25, 2020

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, festivities across the country have been muted. As the nine-day long Navratri culminated, the nation today observes Vijayadashami, the day of victory over evil, with religious fervor by following all the COVID-19 protocol.

