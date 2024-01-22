New Delhi, January 22: Top BJP leaders, including party chief J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, watched live streaming of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and joined festivities at different in the national capital on Monday morning.

Nadda, accompanied by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and party leaders, was present at the Jhandewalan Temple here while Shah, along with Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi and other BJP leaders, was present at Lakshmi Narayan Temple, also known as Birla Temple. They offered prayers at these temples on the occasion. Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Ram Lalla Will No Longer Live in a Tent, Says PM Narendra Modi After Temple’s Pran Pratishtha (Watch Video)

"It is a big historic day which has come after 500 years of waiting. It is a very auspicious day for all of us," Nadda told reporters. Several other Union ministers, including Hardeep Singh Puri, also watched the live streaming of the ceremony and took part in special prayers held at different parts of the city. Ram Temple Consecration: PM Narendra Modi Performs Parikrama, Does 'Dandvat Pranam' to Ram Lalla Idol During Pran Pratishtha (See Pics and Video)

Shah, Nadda Watch Live Streaming of Ceremony

#WATCH | At Birla Mandir in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi and others watch the live telecast of the Pranpratishtha ceremony underway at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. Minister Lekhi gets emotional while watching the telecast. pic.twitter.com/LZIuzt8F2I — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: After the conclusion of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, BJP National President JP Nadda says, "Today is a very historic day. The whole nation is celebrating..." pic.twitter.com/INaXb9Neur — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Consecration of the Ram Lalla idol was held amid religious fervour in the newly built temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the 'pran pratishtha' rituals in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.