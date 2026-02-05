Mumbai, February 5: Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to formally launch Bharat Taxi, India’s first cooperative-led ride-hailing platform, this Thursday. The inauguration ceremony in New Delhi marks the transition from a successful two-month pilot phase to full-scale operations. The platform is designed to operate on a zero-commission and surge-free pricing model, directly challenging foreign-funded aggregators like Uber and Ola.

Established on June 6, 2025, and registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, Bharat Taxi is backed by eight major cooperative organisations. The platform's "Sarathi Hi Malik" (driver is the owner) principle ensures that all profits are distributed among the drivers, who are also stakeholders in the cooperative. The Ministry of Cooperation has described it as the world’s largest driver-owned mobility platform. Amit Shah Jammu and Kashmir Visit: Home Minister To Begin 3-Day J&K Tour Today, To Review Security Grid.

Bharat Taxi Launch Event Details

The formal launch event will feature several key milestones, including the distribution of share certificates to the top six performing "Sarathis" (drivers). These individuals will also receive personal accident and family health insurance covers worth INR 5 lakh each. Additionally, the event will see the signing of nine Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with various public and private stakeholders to enhance digital empowerment and safety measures.

Since its soft launch on December 2, the platform has already onboarded over 3 lakh drivers and 1 lakh users across Delhi-NCR and Gujarat. During the pilot phase, more than 10,000 rides have been completed daily, with approximately INR 10 crore in earnings already distributed to the driver partners. The government plans to expand this service to every state and city in India over the next two years.

SEO Keyword: Bharat Taxi Zero Commission Model

Unlike traditional ride-hailing services that charge high commissions, Bharat Taxi operates on a distinct financial structure where drivers pay a fixed daily fee to access the platform instead of a percentage of each fare. This model aims to provide more stable income for drivers while keeping fares for passengers more competitive than those on existing apps.

The platform also emphasises social security and inclusivity. The "Bike Didi" initiative has already integrated over 150 women drivers into the fleet, focusing on gender empowerment in the mobility sector. As the app goes live nationally, it will offer features like emergency assistance, verified ride data, and a non-exclusive working model that allows drivers to remain active on other platforms. Parliament Budget Session 2026: PM Narendra Modi Skips Lok Sabha Amid Ex-Army Chief MM Naravane’s Unpublished Memoir Row; BJP, Opposition Lock Horns.

The Ministry of Cooperation envisions Bharat Taxi as a template for applying cooperative principles to other technology-driven service sectors. By leveraging national digital public infrastructure, the platform aims to provide a sustainable alternative to the gig economy's current profit-centric models. The launch will be live-streamed on the Ministry's official social media handles to ensure wide public participation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2026 09:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).