Kolkata, July 23: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday mourned the death of Manipur theatre icon Ratan Thiyam and extended her condolences to the actor's friends and family members.

She described Thiyam as a true legend who put Manipur theatre on the global map. "His unique blend of tradition and experiment enriched Indian performing arts immensely and resonated worldwide," Banerjee said in a post on X. Ratan Thiyam Dies: Manipur’s Theatre Icon and Padma Shri Awardee Passes Away at 77 After Prolonged Illness.

Thiyam, a Padma Shri awardee, died at a hospital in Imphal early on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. He was 77.