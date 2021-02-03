Delhi, February 3: Delhi Police on Wednesday announced cash rewards for providing information on several suspects, including Punjabi actor-cum-activist Deep Sidhu. Delhi Police announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each for information leading to arrest of Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and and Gurjant Singh.

In addition to this, Rs 50,000 each to be provided to those providing information about Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh & Iqbal Singh for their alleged involvement in January 26 violence. Deep Sidhu, Named in Delhi Police FIR For Red Fort Violence, Reportedly Missing.

Sidhu was accused of inciting and leading protesting farmers on tractors to the Red Fort, where a religious flag was unfurled on the day India was celebrating its Republic Day. He entered the Red Fort on Tuesday and hoisted flags in the ramparts of Red Fort.

Deep Sidhu in a video released on Sunday was seen crying and expressing his anger against the farmer unions and Punjabis for branding him a "traitor". Some farmers were even seen abusing him after the January 26 incident. Farmer union leaders have dubbed him as an "enemy of their struggle".

