New Delhi, January 28: Delhi Police named Deep Sidhu and gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana in FIR in connection with Red Fort incidents. He entered the Red Fort on Tuesday and hoisted flags in the ramparts of Red Fort. According to reports, he released a video defending the hoisting of flag saying it was an expression of their protest and anger against the Centre’s three farm laws.

In a video footage from the incident, Sidhu was caught fleeing from the spot as the situation aggravated. He jumped onto a motorbike and escaped. According to reports, he is missing at the moment. Who Are Deep Sidhu and Lakha Sidhana? Know About the Two Men Being Blamed by Farmer Leaders for Tractor Rally Violence and Hoisting Flag at Red Fort.

In 2019, Sidhu campaigned for BJP candidate Sunny Deol, who went on to win the Gurdaspur constituency. He was very close to Deol’s family, but later, Deol dissociated himself from Sidhu. Sunny Deol and Several Farmer Leaders Distance Themselves From Deep Sidhu After He Was Seen Hoisting Flag at Red Fort.

Farmer leaders, including Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Haryana unit chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni, have distanced themselves from the violence alleged that Sidhu instigated the protesters and led them to the Red Fort.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday alleged that the BJP planted its "stooge" actor Deep Sidhu to create "chaos" in farmers' tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day.

Clashes broke out at several places, leading to violence in well-known landmarks of Delhi and its suburbs, amid waves of violence that ebbed and flowed through the Republic Day.

