New Delhi, January 23: Rafale jets will participate in the Republic Day flypast for the first time in 2021. During the Republic Day 2021 flypast, Rafale jets will perform "Vertical Charlie" manoeuver. The development was confirmed by Major General Alok Kacker. Republic Day Parade 2021: No Foreign Head of State As Chief Guest Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

Major General Kacker said, "Rafale jet will feature for the first time in the flypast by the Indian Air Force. The finale, the 'Vertical Charlie' manoeuver, will be done by Rafale aircraft this time." This year, the contingent strength has also been reduced. 42 Aircraft to Feature in Republic Day Flypast, Rafale Jet to Be Showstopper.

Tweet by ANI:

Rafale jet will feature for the first time in the fly-past by the Indian Air Force. The finale, the 'Vertical Charlie' manoeuver, will be done by Rafale aircraft this time: Major General Alok Kacker https://t.co/mMC9XZqQlV — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2021

The Indian Army officer stated, "Due to COVID we made a few changes. R-Day parade to end at National Stadium and not at Red Fort. Each contingent strength reduced from 144 to 96 & no veteran marching contingent." Children below the age of 15 years will not be allowed to attend the parade. The number of spectators has also been reduced.

The Indian will also showcase its weapons during the parade. According to reports, weapons like Pinaka multi-barrel Rocket System BrahMos cruise missile, Electronic Warfare Equipment System Samvijay and T-90 tanks will be displayed during the Republic Day parade.

It will be for the first time in the past fifty years, when there will be no Chief Guest for the Republic Day Parade due to COVID-19. The last time the parade did not have a chief guest was in 1966.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2021 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).